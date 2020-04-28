ADOC reports 10th, 11th COVID-19 cases in staff members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting two more cases of the coronavirus in its staff members.
Tuesday evening, ADOC says one staff member at Ventress Correctional Facility and one staff member at Kilby Correctional have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of reported ADOC staff cases to 11.
ADOC’s Office of Health Services has opened an investigation to determine if any inmates or other employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure with either staff member.
The two staff members are currently in self-quarantine under the direction of their healthcare provider, ADOC says.
ADOC reports eight COVID-19 cases currently remain active. Three staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
