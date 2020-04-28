Auburn restaurant creates bingo game to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A restaurant in East Alabama created a fun game that spreads positivity and encourages people to support the local community.
Niffer’s Place in Auburn is offering a bingo game. Each bingo square that you must check off is a fun task that helps restaurants, healthcare workers, and more.
Some squares include attending a park-and-pray at East Alabama Medical Center, tipping your curbside server 20 percent, and buying a meal for a first responder. Greg Bradshaw, the owner of Tacorita in Auburn, said he’s grateful Niffer’s Place chose to make visiting his restaurant one of the tasks for bingo.
“I think it's great,” said Bradshaw. “Kylie is a great friend of ours, the owner of Niffers. We're all in this together. This is all bigger than any one business. We're all affected adversely, and we all have to work together to help each other and make it a positive experience.”
To participate, download the bingo card and you must mark off every square. Afterwards, return the card to the restaurant. You will be entered to win a deck party at Niffer’s Place once parties and large groups are allowed to gather in the state.
