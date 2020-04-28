Birmingham one of first Alabama cities to require face coverings in public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to require people to wear face coverings in public.
The ordinance passed unanimously 9-0.
The new ordinance, submitted by Mayor Randall Woodfin, is designed to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Part of the ordinance reads “it continues to be extremely important to protect vulnerable individuals from contracting the virus and such persons should continue to maintain strict social distancing, including sheltering at home, during early phases of reopening.”
Exceptions to the ordinance include:
- Face coverings are not required to be worn over the face during individual outdoor exercise, for example, walking or jogging, but must be worn when encountering and interacting with groups of other people in a park or other public place.
- Children two years of age and under, as face coverings or masks may pose a risk of choking, strangulation or suffocation to infants and young toddlers. Carriers and strollers with coverings that allow the child to breathe comfortably are alternatives for infants and young toddlers. Parents and guardians shall be responsible for ensuring proper masking of children over the age of two years when in public but must ensure that the face covering does not pose a choking hazard for children and can be safely worn without obstructing a child’s ability to breathe. Parents and guardians shall exercise judgment and avoid bringing children not wearing masks into public places, especially where contact with vulnerable individuals is expected.
- Patients in examination rooms of medical or dental offices or clinics or hospitals where there is a necessity to examine or treat the mouth or nasal area, subject to the direction of the medical or dental professionals in charge of the office, clinic or hospital.
- When wearing a face covering poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk such as anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance.
Business owners, managers and supervisors will be expected to ensure employees and visitors observe the requirement in their place of business. Businesses will not be required to provide face coverings for employees.
Failure to comply with the ordinance is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in the municipal jail.
Here are the Definitions in the ordinance:
Face covering or mask: A device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or involuntary action. Medical grade masks are not required; coverings may be fashioned from scarves, bandanas or other suitable fabrics. The mask must cover the mouth and nose of the wearer.
Public place: Any place other than an individual’s home or personal vehicle; provided, however, that face coverings or masks should be worn when interacting with someone other than a member of the household at home or when traveling with someone who is not a member of the household.
Note: These restrictions could be more lax in a restaurant where people are eating.
Vulnerable individuals: Elderly individuals or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
The ordinance takes effect May 1.
