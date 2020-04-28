Carver’s James Robinson stays ready for Tennessee football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Carver senior James Robinson has known since December where his next step is after graduation.
The offensive lineman signed with the Tennessee Volunteers on early signing day, but the coronavirus has altered his timeline.
“Before the coronavirus, I was supposed to leave for Knoxville on May 28, two weeks after graduation. Now, they said they don’t know. It’s either going to be June, July or August to be honest,” stated Robinson.
So while "Big James" waits, he trains with guidance from Tennessee.
“We hold offensive line meetings weekly on Zoom. To keep me, like, fit, they send me a workout and everything and a nutrition plan that I’m doing,” said Robinson.
Those workouts are done at home. In the living room, front yard and backyard.
“It hasn’t been challenging, but if you want to put that work in to be the best, it’s not hard at all. You have plenty of things to utilize. The front yard, backyard and weights at home," said Robinson. "It’s like an hour to two hours. It’s just a lot of body weight stuff. It is easy, so you can go ahead and knock it out and get it out of the way.”
James puts in the work in front of his biggest fan, his 3-year-old nephew Jai’cent, who, sometimes, joins the drills.
"That's who I do everything for. I want to be his role model. When he gets to the age he can say my uncle did those great things so I can do the same thing," Robinson said.
Robinson says he's trying to drop his weight down to 310 pounds.
He’ll play interior offensive line for the Volunteers.
