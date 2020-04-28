How Gov. Ivey’s safer at home order impacts churches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Under Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, churches still won’t be able to congregate.
Montgomery First Baptist Church Pastor Jay Wolf spoke to WSFA 12 News, and he said Ivey asked him to head up a task force to help her in the reopening of houses of worship.
“This is not like a switch that you flip, it’s more like a dimmer switch that you gradually bring back on," Wolf said. "It’s going to be a process.”
Wolf said according to the White House and CDC guidelines, at this time it is not advisable for groups to gather. He said some of the primary outbreaks have been traced back to churches.
“We’ve got to be very wise,” he said. “This is a dangerous enemy, and all we want to do is honor the Lord by protecting his people and doing what is right and responsible.”
Wolf encouraged everyone to be patient and continue to find safe ways to worship.
You can listen to Wolf’s entire interview above.
