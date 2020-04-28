5 inmates, 5 employees at Montgomery City Jail test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed five federal detainees being held in the Montgomery City Jail tested positive for COVID-19. Another test is pending.
Three correctional officers and two nurses at the jail also tested positive.
The inmates are isolated, and the employees can’t return to work until they are cleared by a physician, MPD said.
All of the inmates who tested positive are federal detainees.
“There are no municipal jail detainees confirmed to have COVID-19 and none have presented with symptoms to be tested,” Capt. Regina Duckett said.
MPD doesn’t know how the virus spread.
