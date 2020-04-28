Local doctor, nurse battling COVID-19 in New York

NEW YORK (WSFA) - When the COVID 19 pandemic ends, a nurse and a doctor from the River Region will have more than done their parts to defeat it. One nurse has been on the frontlines in New York for two weeks... and a new doctor is just now joining the fight.
“I felt like I had to do something,” said Dr. Kristy Cromblin.
Baptism by fire.
“I had multiple codes one night and of course we lost some of those patients,” said Cromblin.
Cromblin volunteered to start her residency in the thick of it all at Jamaica Medical Center in Queens, New York.
“So it’s still pretty bad, definitely pretty bad,” she said.
Juanita Hester. You may recall the original story we did Hester two weeks ago before she left her Montgomery home.
“Something I want to do,” Hester said at the time.
Two weeks later, Hester reports from the so-called “COVID-19 floor” at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, where she works 18-hour days.
“I’ve seen an entire family go down. Four people. A mother, a daughter, another daughter,” said Hester.
Back here on the homefront in Montgomery, Leslie Hester’s job is to hold down the fort while mom is on the frontlines.
“We are used to be. We’ve been married 24 years this year. You go to the fields and you deploy and it becomes routine,” said retired military man Leslie Hester.
At both hospitals, Cromblin and Juanita Hester say they are beginning to see a turnaround, cautiously optimistic that maybe the worst is behind us.
“It’s not as bad as it was three weeks ago,” said Cromblin.
“Just give it time. It will pass. Be patient... keep your social distance and wash your hands,” said Juanita Hester.
The good doctor and the Hesters; all three are playing their respective roles in the pandemic, doing all they can to beat back the virus together.
“We just keep rolling,” said Leslie Hester.
Cromblin and Juanita Hester say they agree with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s move Tuesday to partially reopen Alabama’s economy beginning Thursday afternoon with strict guidelines.
