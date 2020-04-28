Man, woman arrested after overnight pursuit ends in Montgomery

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were arrested after an overnight car chase that began in Millbrook and ended in Montgomery.
Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle that had been seen behind a closed business in the 1100 block og Highway 14 at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Johnson says the vehicle refused to stop when the officer activated his emergency equipment. The vehicle turned southbound onto Interstate 65 traveling towards Montgomery at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, Johnson says.
The Millbrook Police Department was assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who Johnson says deployed spike strips at mile marker 164. Johnson says the suspect vehicle was able to avoid the spike strips and continued down the interstate.
During the continued pursuit, officers observed that the suspect vehicle begin to heavily smoke and lose fluids. The pursuit ended near mile marker 153 after Johnson says the suspect vehicle gave out.
The suspects were taken into custody. They have been identified as Montgomery residents Brittany A. Bowlen, 34, and Stanley J. Wilson, 31.
The two have each been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. In addition Bowlen was also charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, while Wilson was charged with failure to possess an Ex-Felon Card.
Both were placed in the Elmore County Jail under no bond.
Johnson says there was little to no traffic on the roadway during the pursuit and reports there were no injuries or damage other than the suspect vehicle.
