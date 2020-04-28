Montgomery curfew continues despite Ivey’s ‘Safer at Home’ order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery will remain under curfew despite an order by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday that loosens the state’s restrictions on staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Steven Reed’s office said the curfew will remain in effect “for now.” A timeline on when the policy would be lifted was unclear.
Reed instituted the “indefinite” curfew back on March 27 as a way of slowing the spread of the respiratory illness by limiting the places people could go to congregate.
“It is to discourage those entities from gathering in parking lots or other places where they may not know or intend to spread the COVID-19 virus but very well may be doing so,” the mayor said at the time.
Failure to comply with the curfew is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or 180 days in jail.
In addition to the city’s curfew, there remains one in effect a curfew for all of Montgomery County.
Ivey’s order Tuesday, known as the “Safer at Home” order, allows for the state’s economy to be reopened in phases, but with some restrictions.
