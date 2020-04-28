Montgomery man killed in crash near Alex City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened on Hix Road near Sasser Road, about eight miles north of Alexander City. Anthony L. Smith, 55, was killed when the 2005 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving hit wires hanging over the roadway, a utility pole, then went off the roadway and overturned.
Carswell said Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
