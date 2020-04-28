Morning rain with potential for afternoon strong storms Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the warmest days of the year is on tap for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s with low humidity and light winds.
A potent storm system will spawn a significant severe weather event to our northwest Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana will see intense thunderstorms as a cold front pushes southeast.
That activity will be in a weakening phase as it moves into central Alabama during the morning hours of Wednesday, likely staying sub-severe. It’s possible we don’t even see much in the way of storms from the mid-morning to early afternoon hours of Wednesday. At least some rain is likely for most, though.
Then we wait until the mid-afternoon hours for the potential of additional thunderstorm development.
Areas with the highest chance of seeing storm redevelopment after 3 p.m. will be those along and east of I-65 for the most part. And any of those storms that develop in the afternoon could pose a damaging wind and hail risk, but the tornado threat is very low.
Once the potential second round of rain and storms moves out during the evening, skies clear and comfortable temperatures return to end the week in the 70s.
Looking ahead, a strong ridge will take over by this weekend, meaning hot and sunny weather will dominate from Saturday into next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s. Some lower 90s are expected in spots.
