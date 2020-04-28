Pulmonologist says masks, social distancing are a must until vaccine is approved

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher has cared for some of the region’s most critical COVID-19 cases.
“My six partners and I are treating about 40 people in our three hospitals with COVID-19,” he said. “Probably 15 to 25 of these are on ventilators, they are critically ill and they’re some of the saddest cases we’ve ever seen.”
As Alabama begins to relax restrictions, Thrasher reminds us even those without a fever can be highly contagious.
“You’re probably more contagious one or two days before you have symptoms,” he said. “You can be totally feeling normal today and have the bug and be highly contagious.”
For this reason, he says wearing masks in public is a must.
“I’m a big proponent of everybody wearing a mask outside,” he explained. “Does it help? It might help. Does it hurt Absolutely not. If I had the virus and you have a virus and I sneeze, and you’re wearing your homemade mask, there’s a good chance that you’re going to be protected.”
Thrasher says society won't return to normal until a vaccine is approved, which could be as early as next year.
“Unless we have a vaccine I think you’ll see football on TV, and not in person in the stadium,” said Thrasher. “I’m a big football fan, but if you want to see a second surge, put 80,000 people at Jordan-Hare Stadium and Tuscaloosa, then multiply that by another hundred stadiums across America.”
While summer may provide a respite, Thrasher is increasingly concerned about what's ahead.
“I’m very worried about next fall an into next winter,” he stated. “Unless we have a vaccine, it could be the deadliest we’ve ever had, because you will have the seasonal flu and COVID-19 hit at the same time. I hope and pray we can have a vaccine.”
Medical providers say until a vaccine is approved, social distancing and aggressive hygiene measures will continue to rule the day.
