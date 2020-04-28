Southern Copper: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $214.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The miner posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.
Southern Copper shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCCO