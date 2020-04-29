Auburn native in NYC aiding in fight against COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - When Auburn native Hayden Newman moved to New York City in December for a job as a physician assistant, she had no idea that just a few months later, she’d be caring for coronavirus patients in the nation’s hotspot in the middle of a pandemic.
“I was a new physician assistant and new New Yorker and then lots of craziness happened,” Newman said.
She said she didn’t even get to experience the Big Apple before everything took an unexpected turn.
“I’m in my apartment and there’s really not much even here. I haven’t even really started my time here,” she said.
As someone that’s new to healthcare, she says that things are challenging.
“I work at a hospital here in New York, but it’s a surgical hospital and so it was a lot of surgery and I had just come off training when this hit. So it changed from not doing any surgery then taking a lot of overflow from other hospitals to try to help just ease the burden and not overwhelm the healthcare system in general,” Newman said.
And while it’s a scary situation, Newman said she’s also received more support than she could ever imagine.
“There is a lot of fear and uncertainty, but there’s also been a, just an unprecedented outpouring of love,” she said.
As for now, her focus is on putting her patients first.
“It’s not a matter of like me thinking ‘what if I get this?’ It’s okay, I’m going to do everything I can to protect myself and also to protect this patient," Newman said.
And she’s hoping that people across the nation will put others’ needs before their own.
“It really breaks my heart because I still see the patients that are in the recovery process and still can’t go home to their families and the recovery process takes so long. Its not a matter of like a selfish thing. I want my grandparents to be taken care of. I don’t want them to come in contact with a stranger that just wants to be able to go get a haircut or drink at a bar or whatever, and they get ill and then something bad happens. It’s the larger scope of things. I still wear a mask every time I go out and carry sanitizer with me and wash my hands every time I touch something,” said Newman.
Even though her job duties have changed, Newman said she still loves what she does.
