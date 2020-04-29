Benchmark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.
The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $515 million in the period.
Benchmark shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.23, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.
