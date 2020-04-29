Bond reinstated for teen charged in crash that killed Rod, Paula Bramblett

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Bond has been reinstated for a teenager charged with manslaughter in the deadly May 2019 crash that killed ‘The Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ and his wife.
The Circuit Court of Lee County has reinstated bond for Johnston Taylor, who is charged in the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett. His bond, which was originally set at $50,000, was revoked in December after he was issued multiple citations for reckless driving.
The reinstatement includes conditions. According to the court, Taylor will remain at a residence in Auburn, and he must wear an ankle monitor. He will be allowed to leave the residence to see lawyers and medical professionals, as well as attend court appearances, AA meetings and church, upon proper notice to the monitoring company, but first he must complete 14 days of quarantine after release. He will only be allowed to attend medical appointments during this period.
The court says Taylor must also submit to random drug screenings and refrain from the use of social media. He is also ordered to follow up with continued mental health and drug therapy as directed by his current counselor, including AA meetings.
The court said Taylor will not be allowed to drive, and he is not allowed visitors outside of immediate family members.
On April 24, Judge Jacob Walker III ordered Taylor’s trial to be postponed, citing an order from the Alabama Supreme Court regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor’s trial was scheduled to begin on May 4 at the Lee County Justice Center but will now be set for Aug. 31.
