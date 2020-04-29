A few strong storms today with possible 90-degree temps by this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yes, there is a chance of a couple of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms today. No, it will not be a significant or widespread severe weather event for the state.
A decaying line of showers and storms will move in from the west this morning into the early afternoon hours, bringing a chance of rain and a few storms with it. The best chance of any rain or storms thru 2 p.m. will occur along and west of I-65 for the most part.
Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely develop shortly after 2 p.m. and push eastward into the evening hours before exiting Alabama by 10 p.m. or so.
Both rounds of storms could pose a risk of gusty to possibly marginally severe winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain. The tornado risk is near zero with this system as the ingredients needed for a formidable tornado threat simply aren’t there.
Even without storms, wind gusts today will reach 20-30 mph at times.
Skies clear rapidly tonight, paving the way for a cool night around 50°. Some clouds will develop Thursday afternoon to along with a chilly northwest breeze and highs around 70°, but it’s wall-to-wall sunshine for Friday and the entirety of the upcoming weekend!
The next bigger weather story will be the heat arriving this weekend. Highs will push 90° by Sunday and remain in the upper 80s with a slight thunderstorm chance into the first half of next week.
