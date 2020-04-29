A few strong storms today with possible 90-degree temps by this weekend

Widespread severe weather is NOT expected

By Tyler Sebree | April 29, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yes, there is a chance of a couple of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms today. No, it will not be a significant or widespread severe weather event for the state.

A few stronger storms are possible Wednesday.
A decaying line of showers and storms will move in from the west this morning into the early afternoon hours, bringing a chance of rain and a few storms with it. The best chance of any rain or storms thru 2 p.m. will occur along and west of I-65 for the most part.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will likely develop shortly after 2 p.m. and push eastward into the evening hours before exiting Alabama by 10 p.m. or so.

Strong storms are most likely late Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
Both rounds of storms could pose a risk of gusty to possibly marginally severe winds and small hail, in addition to heavy rain. The tornado risk is near zero with this system as the ingredients needed for a formidable tornado threat simply aren’t there.

Even without storms, wind gusts today will reach 20-30 mph at times.

Skies clear rapidly tonight, paving the way for a cool night around 50°. Some clouds will develop Thursday afternoon to along with a chilly northwest breeze and highs around 70°, but it’s wall-to-wall sunshine for Friday and the entirety of the upcoming weekend!

Temperatures rise into the mid-80s and possibly lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.
The next bigger weather story will be the heat arriving this weekend. Highs will push 90° by Sunday and remain in the upper 80s with a slight thunderstorm chance into the first half of next week.

