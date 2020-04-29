Health care workers wrestle with protecting family while working on front lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn University at Montgomery dormitory is now a reprieve for more than 20 Baptist hospital health care workers. AUM offered the living space free of charge for those who were concerned about bringing the COVID-19 virus home after treating sick patients.
Jasmine Thomas, who works on the COVID-19 floor at Baptist East, said the choice to transition to the dorm was easy.
“I have kids, so trying to stay away from them was difficult and it wasn’t working at all,” Thomas said. “They want their mommy, but we can’t touch or hug.”
Thomas lives next door to Susan Helton, who was most concerned about transmitting the virus to her 9-year-old little boy.
“It’s really hard sometimes,” Helton said. “I don’t have that physical contact with my family. I have three grown children and I haven’t seen them in a while, so it’s hard not getting to see them often.”
Their stories match countless others who are wrestling with the daily decision of whether to distance from their families while they treat perfect strangers.
“I mean it’s hard, because I’m away from my family, but I want them to be healthy,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, I’m trying to not get myself sick as well.”
The stress of not seeing loved ones is exacerbated by difficult working conditions. Both are wearing a lot of personal protective equipment for extended shifts. While they are grateful to have it, the PPE adds to the daily exhaustion.
“It takes a big toll, because you go in your patient’s room and you just have to pray, please don’t seep through this mask or something like that, because you just don’t know,” said Thomas. “That could be me, but I’m protecting myself as best I can.”
They are treating the region’s most critical patients and see the impact of this virus through a much different light. They hope residents remain vigilant despite the newly-relaxed restrictions.
“Stay home as much as possible and stay away from people, especially if you think you’re sick,” Helton explained. “Wash your hands and sanitize everything, just try to be really careful.”
As the reality of this pandemic sets in, not knowing when it will end is overwhelming.
“It’s unbearable to think about, because we just don’t know and it’s beyond scary,” said Thomas.
The dorms are available through the end of May, but AUM says that deadline is flexible.
Local businesses came together to help furnish the dorms with everything from bedding to furniture to show their support and alleviate any person stress this transition creates. Providers receive a free linen service and a fully-stocked laundry room among other amenities.
