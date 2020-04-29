Hyundai Power Transformers to suspend production due to COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Hyundai Power Transformers, USA will suspend production starting Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A team member, who had not been on site since Friday, tested positive for the respiratory virus, according to Chief Human Resource Officer Tony Wojciechowski.
Wojciechowski says the company notified all team members who had been in contact with the individual and asked them to report to their medical provider.
As a precaution, Wojciechowski says HPT has sanitized the facility through a third-party sanitization service. HPT had already been sanitizing the facility before being notified about the positive case.
HPT will suspend production for all shifts beginning Thursday. During the shutdown, the facility will be sanitized again before production resumes. The facility is expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.
No other team members have reported symptoms, Wojciechowski adds.
Anyone with symptoms or thinks they may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should contact the Alabama Department of Public Health hotline at 1-888-264-2256.
