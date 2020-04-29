Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say three women have been arrested in connection with a homicide case. They say 34-year-old Melissa Valenzuela was a mother of three last seen at her home on March 17. They say she was reported missing three days later and found dead on March 23. Police say witnesses reported seeing several women pushing or dragging a female victim, who was screaming for help and for someone to call 911. The next morning, witnesses reported several women cleaning up outside the residence. Authorities haven’t disclosed how Valenzuela died, but Phoenix TV station KTVK says a police report lists a blunt instrument was used as a weapon and that blood was found inside the home.