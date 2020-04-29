Local businesses react to the new Safer at Home Order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Businesses in Montgomery were on the edge of their seats Tuesday morning, waiting to hear Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan for beginning to re-open Alabama’s economy as the state inches toward emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the newest Safer at Home Order, beginning at 5 p.m. on April 30, retail stores are allowed to open their doors for the first time in over a month. However, things will not go completely back to normal. The order requires that retail stores maintain a 50 percent occupancy rate, practice social-distancing, and continue to use sanitary precautions.
After a month with almost zero foot traffic, it’s without question that businesses are ready to get back in the swing of things.
“We went from having huge sale days, to a week that doesn’t even sometimes hit what a day normally would,” said You and Me Boutique employee Shelby Morgan.
While the Stay at Home Order was in place, a lot of businesses adjusted quickly to their new realities and found new and creative ways to operate.
“It definitely hit us really hard,” Morgan said. “Having to close our doors really affected us. We had to pretty much transform our entire brick and mortar store into an online store in a week. In a month I think we have added almost 1,000 items to our website so we have worked tirelessly to get all of our stuff to our customers.”
Morgan said they are glad to finally be able to interact with their customers in person, but that now they will have to juggle the online business as well as in-store customers with little time to adapt. They also face the challenge of keeping their employees and customers healthy.
“We want to make sure customers aren’t just flooding our store, but obviously people are going to be wanting to get out and do some shopping since they have been at home for the past month. So we are just hoping that both our customers and employee’s health is at the number one priority,” Morgan said.
Rusty Gregory, Owner of Stonehenge, a custom picture frame and lighting shop, said business has been slow since the pandemic hit Montgomery.
“People are just not getting out,” Gregory said. “To pick out frames and mats you pretty much have to be here to look at it and show them different options.”
Gregory said he is hopeful that people will want to start shopping again but is worried that some may not.
“With people’s buying habits, it’s hard to predict. If they have been out of the habit for months, hopefully, they are saving their framing and lighting needs till now,” Gregory said. “It’s going to be nice to have interaction with more people again.”
The same story cannot be said for gyms, restaurants, entertainment venues, and other close-contact businesses. Under the new order, they must remain under the guidelines released during the Stay at Home Order on April 3.
Restaurants will continue doing curbside, drive-thru, and to-go orders only.
Mary Anne Merritt, Owner of Martin’s Restaurant said they have been surprised by how well curbside service has worked for them, but that she is ready for business to go back to normal soon.
“I would like to see them [restaurants] open because I know it’s hard. It’s difficult to run a curbside when you are used to running in-house. You are doing things you are not accustom to,” Merritt said.
Merritt said that even if restaurants did re-open she doesn’t think she would immediately go back to allowing customers inside.
“I probably would remain curbside for a while just to see how other businesses did and see how the virus spread, if the numbers increased,” Merritt said. “I wouldn’t want to bring them [customers] in if we were not prepared for what may come. So I think I would it give some time and see how things progressed.”
While restaurants are not getting their usual steady revenue, they are at least able to stay afloat with the limited service options. Facilities like gyms, on the other hand, have no other way to generate a source of income at this time.
General Manager of Metro Fitness, Leigh Anne Richards, said this past couple of months have been challenging.
“We offer a service, and if people are not getting that service many people don’t want to pay,” Richards said. “We want to still be here when this is over and if we don’t have our members stick by us then we won’t be here.”
Richards said luckily they have a lot of loyal members who have continued to pay their dues regardless of the fact that the gym is closed, but some have chosen otherwise.
“We’ve had some people that have canceled, we’ve had some people that have put their membership on freeze because they aren’t using it, but even with it on freeze we still don’t get the money,” Richards said.
On the morning of Ivey’s announcement, Richards said her team really thought their gym would be able to re-open.
“We really thought that she was going to say that we could open with the restrictions like what we closed with,” Richards said.
With so much anticipation of being able to re-open on Friday, Metro Fitness put a lot of time and energy into cleaning and preparing for members to come back. The team assembled all of the treadmills, exercise bikes, and weight machines six feet apart. They even taped the floors in their studios with markers to allow six feet between each person in their group fitness classes.
“We have re-finished the studio floors. I have had hospital-grade sanitizing stuff put down in the bathrooms. All of our ductwork, we’ve had that cleaned. So this gym is as clean as it’s ever been. So it was real disappointing because we have planned all of this and we were ready to open on Friday,” Richards said.
Richards also said that a lot of people rely on gyms to stay not only heart-healthy but also mentally healthy.
“There are a lot of people that are climbing the walls because the gym was their happy place, the gym was where they could release their stress,” Richards said. “So I think it’s really a disservice to people that we can’t be open.”
Businesses that cannot open at this time now wait anxiously for the Safer at Home Order’s expiration date on May 15, in hopes that maybe then they will be able to get back to a sense of normalcy.
