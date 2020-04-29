Man charged with murder, attempted murder after weekend shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demarcus Cordarious Parker, 27, of Montgomery is charged with one count of murder and another count of attempted murder following a weekend shooting in Grady.
An affidavit says a man and woman were shot in the 2300 block of Moore Road Saturday around 5:47 a.m.
One of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Wayne Price, died from his injuries.
Parker was arrested Sunday.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they are still piecing together the details of this incident and are asking that anyone with information regarding the shooting call law enforcement or contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.