Montgomery leaders to announce business support hub at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As part of the safer at home order, Alabama will begin reopening the economy in phases starting Thursday. Under the new order, many businesses may reopen but are subject to sanitation and social-distancing guidelines. Certain higher-risk businesses and activities will remain closed.
To continue supporting local small businesses, Montgomery leaders are set to announce a one-stop support hub.
According to a news release, elected and business leaders will launch the Recover Together Small Business Hub. This free clearinghouse service will help identify and prioritize small business requests, connecting those businesses to the resources they need.
In addition to this, leaders say this hub will also initiate community outreach to engage small and minority-owned businesses across the city.
According to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 6,779 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 242 people have died in Alabama. More than 900 have been hospitalized across the state since March 13.
In Montgomery County, there were 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning and five people have died.
