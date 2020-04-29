Montgomery Walgreens was temporarily closed due to possible COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Walgreens temporarily closed Tuesday due to a possible case of COVID-19.
According to the company, the Walgreens at the Taylor Road and Vaughn Road intersection was closed for cleaning Tuesday afternoon after the store was notified that an employee is being evaluated for COVID-19. The premises were disinfected and the store reopened Wednesday.
“When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories,” said a statement from Walgreens.
Walgreens said its clinical and safety teams work with field and store leadership to respond accordingly when a case of coronavirus is confirmed or suspected. The company may identify and contact people who may be at risk so they can self-quarantine or monitor their health.
Walgreens said if a store is temporarily closed, customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs.
