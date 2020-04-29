MPS, A-Keep team up with city of Montgomery to produce educational content for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools, the city of Montgomery and the Alabama-Korea Education & Economic Partnership have teamed up to provide educational programming to students through the city’s television station the Capital City Connection, which is operated by Troy University.
Teachers with both MPS and A-KEEP have been producing videos, with many of them recorded at City Hall. Several videos have already started airing on the channel.
Leaders say while this project was born of the current crisis, the plan is for it to continue to grow and thrive for years to come.
