Rep. Terri Sewell hosts lenders to talk about Paycheck Protection Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Paycheck Protection Program from the federal government is aimed at helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billions of dollars were made available for businesses with under 500 employees to help keep them on the books. U.S. Rep. Teri Sewell hosted representatives from Hope Credit Union and Citizens Trust Wednesday. Lenders say that money can be difficult to get for some owners.
“The rule currently states that if you showed a loss in the tax return last year then you’re ineligible," said Bill Bynum with Hope Credit Union. "Which is really unfortunate because, even if you just reported a $500 loss and you paid yourself $15,000 or $20,000, which is not a lot of income, you’re ineligible for a Paycheck Protection Program.”
After the initial funds for the Paycheck Protection Act ran out, Congress passed an additional fund of $310 billion.
“There are so many people struggling during this time, and being able to continue to stay employed and support their families and support the economy is incredibly valuable,” Bynum said. “The program offers loans to small businesses, which can be forgivable if they keep paying employees.”
According to the Small Business Administration, as of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 476,000 loans totaling approximately $52.2 billion have been processed and approved by nearly 5,200 lenders in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
