Suspects sought in at least 8 Montgomery burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for a group of people believed to have burglarized multiple businesses since the beginning of the year.
The names of the suspects are not known, but Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are investigating eight burglary cases believed to be connected to them.
The crimes happened from Jan. 6 through April 10 and in each case between three to eight people were involved.
CrimeStoppers says the burglaries all involved either cell phone stores or gas stations and happened during the early morning hours.
During the investigation, authorities believe they may have also connected the burglars to a Prattville cell phone store incident.
If you can identify any of these suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.
