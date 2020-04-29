Tuskegee University donates over 500 PPE for health care workers, first responders

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is doing its part in supporting health care workers and first responders in the fight against the coronavirus.
Recently, the university donated more than 500 pieces of personal protective equipment for use by Prime Care Medical Center, to ensure there is no shortage of PPE.
“This all started as part of the university’s Community Health Task Force, commissioned in the earliest days of the coronavirus to monitor and react to the virus’ spread. We saw a need to partner with our community during this pandemic and noted that donating PPE would have a dramatic impact on preventing the virus’ spread,” said Dr. Deloris Alexander, an associate professor and director of Tuskegee’s Integrative Biosciences Ph.D. Program.
Prime Care Medical Center Dr. Deanah Maxwell mentioned the importance of the donation, not only for the health care workers but the patients as well.
“PPE is necessary to protect both patients and health care staff. I am grateful to the University for this show of support,“ said Maxwell.
The university’s response comes in part to provide resources to communities like those in Macon County that suffer from systemic health disparities and a lack of adequate medical funding and emergency medical facilities.
“In a time when the relevance and need for Historically Black Colleges and Universities has been questioned by state and federal leaders, Tuskegee is working to fulfill for its neighbors and the broader healthcare infrastructure its land-grant mission focused on service,” said Dr. Ruby L. Perry, acting president and dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Alexander says university faculty continue to maintain a small PPE stockpile in order to respond more rapidly to future needs should the pandemic linger.
Individuals or businesses that would like to contribute PPE supplies they may have on hand to the university’s stockpile can email Alexander at ppe@tuskegee.edu.
