UA students could be back on campus this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A University of Alabama spokesman confirmed the school is planning for in-person instruction this fall.
The University of Alabama System transitioned to online instruction for all students and academic courses for spring and summer semesters because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As per all decisions involving the university faculty, staff and students will be updated electronically on individualized plans, timelines and specific changes.
