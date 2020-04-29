U.S. has seen its deadliest tornado year in nearly a decade...and it’s not even May

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To say 2020 has gotten off to a very fast start in the U.S. in the severe weather and tornado departments is simply an understatement. There have been numerous severe weather days and even a few severe weather outbreaks since the new decade got underway.
For this story, we are focusing specifically on the tornadoes and the tornado-related fatalities that have occurred.
Through April 27th, there have been a whopping 581 tornado reports across the U.S. Of those, 443 have been confirmed by National Weather Service storm surveys. April has been the most active month by far with 339 tornado reports as of the 27th.
Here are the top 5 states for tornado reports as of late April:
- Mississippi: 98
- Alabama: 65
- Georgia: 64
- Texas: 62
- Louisiana: 38
Not every single one of those reports will be confirmed, but many of them will be as storm surveys are conducted and finalized in the coming weeks and months. Regardless of how many of those reports wind up being confirmed, it has been an incredibly active tornado year thus far.
With the tornado activity being so elevated, the tornado fatalities are also running very high compared to normal. Through late April, there have been 73 tornado deaths in the U.S. All of those have occurred in the South -- ranging from Texas and Oklahoma to Tennessee.
Why is 73 so significant, though? Well, let this sink in:
So before the calendar switches to May, the United States has already seen more tornado fatalities than every single year since 2012. That’s why 73 is so significant of a number.
The last time this many tornado deaths occurred in a single year was back in the infamous year of 2011; a total of 553 people died from tornadoes that year. Of course, that was the year of the unforgettable tornado outbreak that ravaged Alabama and other southern states in late April.
For perspective, the annual average for tornado deaths in the U.S. between 1989 and 2018 was 69. We aren’t even four months into the year and we are above that number.
Most of the tornado deaths occurred between April 11 and 22 when a devastating severe outbreak slammed the the South on Easter Sunday into the following Monday morning. Before then, the other tornado event that pushed the yearly death toll so high were the March 2-3 tornadoes that hit Tennessee particularly hard. One tornado within that event was an EF-4 that struck Cookeville, killing 19.
One question you may be asking is: “Why are the tornado fatalities so high so far this year?”
One part of the answer to that question is certainly the highly active year in terms of total number of tornadoes. Another variable is the high number of strong (EF-2 to EF-3) and violent (EF-4 to EF-5) tornadoes that have touched down this year. Tornadoes rated EF-2 to EF-5 are responsible for 69 of the 73 fatalities this year.
The last part of the equation is the number of nocturnal tornadoes we’ve seen. Tornadoes that occur at night are especially dangerous and deadly compared to ones that strike during the day.
Looking ahead, there is the potential for at least some severe weather into the first week of May across parts of the central and eastern U.S.
