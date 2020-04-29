Valley woman dies following single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 280

By Olivia Gunn | April 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 7:40 PM

(WTVM) - A Valley, Alabama woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 280 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. near mile marker 54, approximately 15 miles east of Sylacauga and claimed the life of 42-year-old Kristi Elizabeth Chriss.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chriss was the passenger o fa Toyota 4 Runner that struck a guardrail, overturned, and went off the roadway. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

ALEA continues to investigate the accident.

