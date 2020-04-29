Wind Creek Hospitality aims to reopen soon, but no date set

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is slowly moving toward reopening businesses and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and among those looking to restart operations is the state’s only federally recognized Indian Tribe.
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians operates Wind Creek Hospitality, responsible for employing thousands of people across multiple gaming facilities and other businesses in Alabama and other states.
As Gov. Kay Ivey announced her “Safer at Home” order on Tuesday, Wind Creek Hospitality President and CEO Jay Dorris was sharing details of his own in a press release on how operations will restart at places like Wind Creek Wetumpka and Wind Creek Montgomery.
Dorris says questions about when reopening would begin have been coming in from guests and employees since voluntary closures started 45 days ago, ahead of any government orders to do so.
The short answer is that a specific date isn’t yet known, but plans are underway to reopen in a safe manner, the CEO said of the organization’s aim for a “smart and measured approach.”
“It will be the very first moment that we can provide guests and team members a fun and exciting experience without taking irresponsible public health risks,” Dorris explained.
Changes are on the way, though.
“Like other businesses, we will be limiting the number of guests, stepping up the frequency and intensity of sanitization, and increasing the use of PPE by our team members,” Dorris said, adding that “we continue to fine tune [plans] based on new data from authorities.”
Just like the state’s efforts, Wind Creek’s reopening will happen in phases. First, small groups will be invited as part of a “soft reopening” designed to test out new policies and procedures before scaling up the opening to larger crowds. There will still be reduced capacity, though.
“We will continue to consult with health, regulatory, Tribal and commonwealth agencies so we can provide you and our team members the escape and fun environment expected from Wind Creek,” Dorris said. “Those same authorities are helping inform our decision about the proper time to reopen.”
