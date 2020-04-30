AISA officially cancels spring sports for 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The high school sports world has been shut down for weeks, but the AISA held out hope as long as it could that spring sports could return to competition this year.
Unfortunately, that hope could never become a reality.
The Alabama Independent School Association released a statement on Facebook Thursday officially announcing spring sports will not resume competition in 2020.
This news coming just shy of seven weeks after the sports were originally suspended by the AISA.
"Our desire the whole time was to kind of take a measured approach and hold out as long as we can. If it had been possible for us to resume play, we would have, but obviously the safety and health of the kids and the community surrounding the kids is the most important thing. So, we ultimately had to come to that decision," said AISA Executive Director Michael McLendon.
State championships for softball and baseball would have been held this week and next week in Montgomery.
