Alabama’s ‘safer at home’ order goes into effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s “safer at home” order went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday she would reopen the state’s economy in phases starting Thursday.
This first phase allows beaches and some businesses to reopen under certain conditions.
All retail stores can reopen subject to a 50 percent occupancy rate limit in addition to social distancing and sanitation rules.
Beaches will reopen but with a ban on any gatherings of 10 people or more. Beach-goers must maintain 6 feet of separation.
All medical procedures will be allowed to take place unless prohibited in the future by the State Health Officer to preserve resources necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19. Providers must follow COVID-19 related rules and guidance from safe regulatory boards or public health authorities.
What stays the same?
Non-work gatherings are still limited to fewer than 10 people with 6 feet of distance between them. “Drive-in” gatherings are still permitted if participants stay in their cars with people from their own households.
For senior citizen centers, regular programming is still suspended except for meals still available through curbside pick-up or delivery.
Educational institutions will still be closed to in-person instruction, except for daytime special activities programs.
Child day care facilities are still banned from allowing 12 or more children in a single room.
Hospitals and nursing homes still must implement policies to restrict visitation.
Restaurants, bars and breweries are still limited to take-out, curbside or delivery, though the governor said she is working with different state boards and associations to determine when restaurants and close-contact services can reopen.
Entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, close-contact service providers will remain closed.
