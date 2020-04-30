Businesses urged to flush systems after prolonged closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Alabama’s pandemic restrictions ease and businesses begin to turn the tap on reopening, two state agencies are making an urgent request: After prolonged closures, businesses need to flush and inspect their systems.
The steps are needed to avoid creating potentially deadly health hazards like Legionnaires’ disease or other bacterial infections, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“We ask that they pay particular attention to their water and air-handling systems," said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur, "which if contaminated with certain bacteria can lead to harmful health effects, not the least of which is Legionnaires’ disease.”
Legionnaires’ disease, which is fatal in about 10 percent of cases, is a lung infection caused by the Legionella bacteria. It can make a person sick after they breathe in mist or swallow contaminated water. The bacteria grows in warm water and can be found in shower heads and faucets, hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, decorative fountains or plumbing systems.
Symptoms of the disease can appear within a few hours to three days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches, according to Lynn Battle, chief of the Office of External Affairs at ADEM.
There are eight recommended steps to take, according to the CDC.
In addition to clearing possible bacterial contamination, Battle says flushing water lines also helps remove any trace amounts of lead that could have accumulated while the water system wasn’t in use.
