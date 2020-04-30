College football vs COVID-19: Troy University head football coach weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still a long way from September and the start of the college football season, but that doesn’t mean people are not talking or speculating on the subject matter, especially in the South.
In the wake of COVID-19 sports events are taking a hit and while college football practice was canceled in the Spring, nothing has been decided on the Fall and when the real games take place. The NCAA along with college and University top officials have announced nothing, though you can bet they are developing a plan of “what ifs.”
“It’s hard for me to think games without fans,” said Troy University head football coach Chip Lindsey. “I mean what does it say if we don’t have fans, but we have players on the field making contact? What about their safety? My gut tells me we won’t have games without fans, but we’ll be ready for whatever is decided by those that make the decisions.”
Lindsey is gearing up for what he hopes will be his second season as head coach this Fall with the Trojans. Troy went 5-7 under the first year head coach in 2019. Troy is scheduled to open the season September 5, 2020, at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
