Cranking up the heat with 90s on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are not a fan of the heat, you’ll probably dislike the upcoming stretch of weather. This weekend into early next week will feature some of the hottest -- if not the hottest -- temperatures we’ve seen this year.
The highest temperature recorded this year in Montgomery is 89°. That happened on both March 26th and 28th. We have yet to reach the 90-degree mark in 2020.
Believe it or not, we don’t typically see our first day in the 90s until mid-May. That is based on historical averages for Montgomery. Of course, it’s very possible to see a 90-degree day in March or April. Mid-May is simply the statistical average.
That could change by early next week. For some of us, 90 degrees is a distinct possibility by Sunday afternoon. The pattern set to envelop the Southern Plains and Southeast will be characterized by a ridge of high pressure, which will allow dry, sunny and increasingly hot weather to dominate.
Temperatures will rise from the lower 70s Thursday to the upper 70s Friday to the mid-80s Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday. The upper 80s will give way to lower 90s for many locations by next Monday and especially Tuesday.
Fortunately for us, the humidity will be a virtual non-factor until next Monday and Tuesday. So at least we won’t be dealing with the oppressively high dew points every day.
However, dew points will rise into the mid-60s and possibly higher for Monday and Tuesday. That will make things feel hotter than they actually are. The air will be much more on the uncomfortable side of the spectrum.
When you combine the humidity with highs in the upper 80s, Monday will feature widespread heat index temperatures in the lower 90s south of U.S. 80.
It gets even hotter on Tuesday for the entire state. Actual air temperatures will soar into the lower 90s for many areas. If you take those temperatures and add in the elevated humidity, you get widespread heat index temperatures of 90-100°.
It’s important to remember heat safety as temperatures heat up.
It does look as though the heat breaks down by next Thursday courtesy of a cold front.
