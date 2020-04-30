Deputies find 100 lbs. of marijuana, 7,000 rounds of ammo, rifles, cash during drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies make an arrest after a huge drug bust in Birmingham.
Detectives say through surveillance they learned a large amount of drugs and firearms were being brought into a house in the 2300 Block of Center Way South.
The search warrant yielded over 100 lbs. of marijuana, Xanax, Lortabs, mushrooms and THC Edibles.
There were also numerous rifles, pistols and around 7000 rounds of ammunition.
The search warrant also produced a money counter, counter surveillance equipment and over $37,000 in cash.
Detectives arrested 26-year-old, Trent Allen Cunningham on the charges of Trafficking Marijuana. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.
Detectives will be cooperating with the ATF in regards to further charges in this case.
