Dozens of officers search large Autauga County property known as ‘the farm’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 60 law enforcement officers were involved in serving a search warrant at a large property known as “the farm” in Prattville Thursday morning.
The property is in a rural area of Prattville off County Road 4.
Chief Deputy District Attorney C. J. Robinson said they executed the search warrant for narcotics, but they suspect other criminal activity on the more than 40-acre property.
“It's very possible there could be an array of charges coming out. This ranges from narcotics, stolen property and whatever else you may find when we get in there. We do also anticipate there to be an array of seizures coming out of this property. It's been used for criminal activity for quite a while,” Robinson said.
More than a dozen people were seen sitting in the lawn outside a large house on the property in handcuffs.
No details have been released about how many people will face charges.
