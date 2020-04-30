Former correctional officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Correctional Officer who worked as an Education Specialist at the FCI-Aliceville facility pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two women and lying to investigators.
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Adrian L. Stargell sexually assaulted two different women who were incarcerated at FCI-Aliceville.
According to court records Stargell admitted that he knew what he was doing was wrong and against the law, yet he did it anyway. When OIG agents interviewed Stargell about the allegations of sexual misconduct, agents said Stargell lied by falsely denying having any sexual contact with the victims.
Prosecutors say the assault happened multiple times during 2017 and 2018.
“Stargell’s job was to help advance inmates’ rehabilitation through education,” said James F. Boyersmith, Special Agent in Charge of the OIG Miami Field Office. “Instead, he abused his power, sexually assaulted two inmates, and lied to try to cover up his actions. This kind of conduct will not be tolerated. Special Agents at the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to ensure that anyone who commits these kinds of despicable acts are brought to justice.”
Stargell will be sentenced on August 27, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.