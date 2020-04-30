Former correctional officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting women

“Stargell’s job was to help advance inmates’ rehabilitation through education,” said James F. Boyersmith, Special Agent in Charge of the OIG Miami Field Office. “Instead, he abused his power, sexually assaulted two inmates, and lied to try to cover up his actions. This kind of conduct will not be tolerated. Special Agents at the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General will continue to ensure that anyone who commits these kinds of despicable acts are brought to justice.”