Free masks to be handed out in Montgomery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery and Hands-On River Region are giving out free masks Friday as part of an initiative for the mayor’s Community Impact Task Force.
The masks will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three Montgomery locations. Those include Emory Folmar Soccer Complex (300 Brown Springs Road), Montgomery Zoo (2301 Coliseum Parkway) and Carver High School (2001 W. Fairview Avenue).
Supplies are limited. Each location will have about 1,250 masks and only two will be given out per vehicle that comes through the drive-thru operation.
“As our city and our state begin the process of reopening, we urge everyone to take appropriate precautions by continuing to practice healthy hygiene routines,” Mayor Steven Reed said. “Wearing masks or face coverings in public places is one way we can all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Gov. Kay Ivey’s new “Safer at Home” order eases restrictions on residents and businesses and replaces a stay-at-home order that expires Thursday. The order recommends people wear masks inside public places and when social distancing might be a challenge.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.