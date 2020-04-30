‘He’s here!’: Officer’s daughter has priceless reaction to him coming home from work

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the part of the day that puts the biggest smile on Ansleigh’s face, and her mom is hoping it will make you smile, too.
Three-year-old Ansleigh is the daughter of Haley and Andy Martin. Andy has been a police officer with the Alex City Police Department for six years. Currently, he is a part of the department’s K9 unit.
Haley says Ansleigh has a love for law enforcement. Each day when Andy arrives home from his shift, he greets Ansleigh with the lights and sirens of his unit.
“Even if we are inside, he’ll hit the siren to let her know he’s home,” Haley said.
Haley posted a video on Facebook of Andy coming home and from the sound of Ansleigh’s squeals, those sirens bring pure joy!
“Even on my toughest days, these two bring a smile to my face,” Haley said in the post.
Haley said for her, hearing the sound of the sirens on Andy’s unit brings her relief knowing that he is safe and back at home.
