Veteran hospitalized with COVID-19 released after nearly 40 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s been in the hospital for nearly 40 days fighting off the COVID-19 respiratory illness, but on Thursday he was released!
Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran Robert Shaw became the first Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System COVID-19 patient to leave the hospital after the illness.
Shaw left the hospital with a round of cheers and applause from those who’ve taken care of him.
“Prior to his test result confirmation, he was intubated, given his decline in respiratory status,” said Sawsan Alkurabi, CAVHCS chief hospitalist. “Thanks to the care of our multidiscipline team that included respiratory therapists, nurses, an intensivist and the physicians, he beat the odds.”
The veteran thanked God and those who have taken care of him. Of the days he spent in the hospital, half of them involved him being on a ventilator.
Now that he’s out of the hospital, Shaw will complete his recovery in an acute rehabilitation facility
