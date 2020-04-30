Local groups partner to provide meals for those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local nonprofits, faith organizations and community advocates joined together to provide meals for those in need Thursday.
Montgomery City Councilman Oronde K. Mitchell teamed up with True Divine Baptist Church and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., to provide 400 meals to those in need in Montgomery at True Divine Baptist Church.
Feeding the community is not all they did.
“We want to not only feed the people in my district, but we also want to educate them, so we did give out some pamphlets on COVID-19," said Mitchell. "We also pass out masks, so not only are we nourishing their bodies but we also nourishing their minds.”
The city councilman also gave his opinion on what it would take for the city to reopen its economy.
“To get Montgomery to open back up, we must practice safe distance and we must take those cautionary measures that we’re doing today," said Mitchell. "Everybody have on a mask, everybody have on gloves, and so we were showing people what to do and just not telling them what to do.”
Mitchell represents District 6.
