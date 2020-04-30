Montgomery company donates $100,000 for COVID-19 research

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A huge donation by a Montgomery business will go a long way in helping to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Medical Place, a medical equipment and supply company, has donated $100,000 to the UAB School of Medicine for COVID-19 research.
Medical Place CEO and President, Dr. Alfred Seawright, worked with the Business Council of Alabama to make sure the funds landed in the right place. He says he hopes the money continues the work already being done to reduce the spread of the virus.
“I think you have to have someone with the research, the facility and the know how and UAB is the place to put it," said Seawright. "We could have put the money in a lot of different places and we support a lot of different things and I thought in terms of what they were doing and being from Alabama it was a win, win for everybody.”
Medical Place is also working with U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to donate face masks and face shields to Community Health Center in Selma and Hill Hospital in Sumter County.
