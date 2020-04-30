Montgomery county offices reopen to public Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery county offices will reopen to the public Friday after they were closed in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reopening of offices comes with some additional changes. All employees and anyone entering a county building will be required to wear a mask or face covering, according to the county commission. Anyone entering the building will also have their temperature checked and should practice social distancing.
“We know Montgomery County is ready to get back to a sense of normalcy and we are pleased to once again open our doors to the public. Although we will be open, changes will be in place to help keep everyone safe as the well-being of our employees and the public has and always will be our utmost concern and top priority,” said Chairman Elton Dean.
In March, the commission called an emergency meeting where it was decided all county offices would be closed for employee and community health reasons. While county offices closed, county services were still available.
The next county commission meeting has been scheduled for Monday. It will be live on the county commission’s Facebook page for viewing.
