Montgomery man sought after relative shot in Hope Hull

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is wanted on felony charges after shooting his own brother, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sherman Travaris Lucas, is accused of firing shots into his brother’s home in Hope Hull, hitting the victim in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened Monday.
Lucas is wanted for assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-548-2151.
