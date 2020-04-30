Nearly 7,000 test positive for COVID-19 across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly 7,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, according to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of Thursday morning, ADPH’s data map shows 267 people have died from the respiratory virus and 963 have been hospitalized statewide since March 13.
The state’s new safer at home order begins Thursday at 5 p.m. The order allows some businesses to reopen with restrictions. Other businesses like close contact services, entertainment venues, and athletic facilities must remain closed.
The city of Montgomery is urging, but not requiring, residents to wear masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city is giving away free masks to residents on Friday. Residents can go to one of the following locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up the masks:
- Emory Folmer Soccer Complex
- Montgomery Zoo
- Carver High School
ADPH has asked for personal protective equipment (PPE) donations. ADPH says they are asking for facemask donations for home health care patients. If you wish to donate, call 334-206-5696 or email ADPH at Choona.Lang@adph.state.al.us.
If you need assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, check out these resources.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.