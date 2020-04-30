21 recruits become Montgomery firefighters in socially distanced ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomed 21 new recruits to its ranks Thursday.
MFR leaders held a graduation ceremony for the trainees, now firefighters. They have been training for months.
“First responders have always been there, my whole life,” said Kameron Davis. “I had a sick mother, so we always called first responders and paramedics and the fire department. They were the first one there. I kind of saw myself doing that, giving back to my community, giving back to my city. It really was a lifelong achievement.”
In order to practice safe social distancing, the ceremony was held outside and no family members or non-fire department personnel were allowed to attend.
