Sheriff: Protective glass saves clerk during shooting at Chilton Co. gas station

VERBENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protective glass installed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 also served as a life-saving device on Tuesday at a gas station in Chilton County.
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says a man entered the Texaco on County Road 59 in Verbena through a back door, approached the counter and fired a shot at the clerk. He says the glass deflected the bullet and shattered in the process.
Chilton County deputies later took 41-year-old Malcolm Brian Dennis into custody for the shooting. Dennis did attempt to flee while before being arrested, but he was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff says the suspect has allegedly been harassing a particular female clerk as well as other employees.
A customer in the gas station received minor injuries from the glass shattering.
“The glass saved her, thank goodness,” Shearon said. “If there wasn’t any glass she would have been dead. People are crazy nowadays. You don’t know what people are going to try to do. Thank goodness the clerk and the other lady were fine.”
The suspect is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.